Unconvincing India face questions about the playing XI ahead of Australia test
The two wins so far haven't masked their issues with left-arm spin, top-order inconsistency and bowling options
Are India a bowler short? Why are India losing so many wickets to left-arm spinners? Are India using spin too much in the death overs? How does the team regroup and move on from the loss against South Africa?
The way allrounder Sneh Rana was grilled at the press conference ahead of the match against Australia, it would create the impression that India weren't winning anything at the women's ODI World Cup . That's not the case at all.
But it's true that though India have won two of their three games and came close to winning the third, they have been far from convincing. There have been batting collapses in all three outings with low scores from their senior batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Their fielding hasn't been up to the mark either, and they have mostly had to complete their 50 overs with five bowlers.
After seeing the ease with which boundaries were being scored in the death overs by both India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, where India next play Australia on Sunday, the hosts would love the comfort of a sixth bowler, especially some added experience in the pace attack that currently features Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur, who have all of 21 ODIs between them.
Their options on the bench could tempt them. Either Renuka Singh, who was at the 2022 ODI World Cup as a squad member, or Arundhati Reddy, who has 49 internationals under her belt, are waiting for a chance. But such is the balance of this team that a bowler would have to come in at the cost of a batter because replacing an allrounder would again cut down a bowling option.
"I think that call is for the management to take, and I can't comment much on it," Rana said about the make-up of the XI. "But we already have good bowlers, and even Pratika [Rawal] and Harman bowl, so it won't make a big difference at this stage."
Harmanpreet and Rawal have been rolling their arms over in the nets but how many overs can they send down in batting-friendly conditions, that too against a top side like Australia? Harmanpreet has bowled all of 15 overs in the last three years and last picked up a wicket over three years ago.
The other option is to drop a batter, but doing so early in the tournament is also unlikely, even though the dot-ball percentage of Rawal and Harleen Deol has come under scrutiny, and Rodrigues has bagged two ducks in three innings. Leaving out a batter would again make it tricky for a line-up that's not been up to the mark at this World Cup.
Replacing one batter with another in the XI later in the tournament - whether for form or a niggle - would also, possibly, not be an option for India because their only batting reserve in the squad of 15 is wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who hasn't received her ODI cap yet.
"See, I don't think it's a major concern because our batters have handled these situations very well in the past," Rana said. "Ups and downs are part and parcel of the game, they can happen anytime. But we have some of the best batters in the world on our side. It's just a matter of one good knock, and I'm hopeful they'll bounce back very soon.
"All the batters are working on their strengths, and everyone knows where they need to improve. Each player is taking individual training for that. If we talk about strike rate, whatever has been lacking in the past few months, everyone is aware of it and, as a team, we discuss it, regroup, and work towards improving it."
India will hope for a big batting effort against Australia on Sunday, which they got in the three-ODI series preceding the World Cup. There, India scored 369 chasing 412, won by 102 runs after scoring 292, and went down by eight wickets after scoring 281. The series was lost, but they put up good scores. Here, another loss will push them down towards the middle of the table, with their next game against England, the current table-toppers, and the one after that against New Zealand, who have returned to winning ways recently. Whatever they do, they must do it quick.
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo