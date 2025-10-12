Unconvincing India face questions about the playing XI ahead of Australia test

Are India a bowler short? Why are India losing so many wickets to left-arm spinners? Are India using spin too much in the death overs? How does the team regroup and move on from the loss against South Africa?

But it's true that though India have won two of their three games and came close to winning the third , they have been far from convincing. There have been batting collapses in all three outings with low scores from their senior batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Their fielding hasn't been up to the mark either, and they have mostly had to complete their 50 overs with five bowlers.

After seeing the ease with which boundaries were being scored in the death overs by both India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, where India next play Australia on Sunday, the hosts would love the comfort of a sixth bowler, especially some added experience in the pace attack that currently features Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur , who have all of 21 ODIs between them.

Their options on the bench could tempt them. Either Renuka Singh , who was at the 2022 ODI World Cup as a squad member, or Arundhati Reddy , who has 49 internationals under her belt, are waiting for a chance. But such is the balance of this team that a bowler would have to come in at the cost of a batter because replacing an allrounder would again cut down a bowling option.

"I think that call is for the management to take, and I can't comment much on it," Rana said about the make-up of the XI. "But we already have good bowlers, and even Pratika [Rawal] and Harman bowl, so it won't make a big difference at this stage."

Harmanpreet and Rawal have been rolling their arms over in the nets but how many overs can they send down in batting-friendly conditions, that too against a top side like Australia? Harmanpreet has bowled all of 15 overs in the last three years and last picked up a wicket over three years ago.

The other option is to drop a batter, but doing so early in the tournament is also unlikely, even though the dot-ball percentage of Rawal and Harleen Deol has come under scrutiny, and Rodrigues has bagged two ducks in three innings. Leaving out a batter would again make it tricky for a line-up that's not been up to the mark at this World Cup.

Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol's dot-ball percentage has come under scrutiny • SLC

Replacing one batter with another in the XI later in the tournament - whether for form or a niggle - would also, possibly, not be an option for India because their only batting reserve in the squad of 15 is wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who hasn't received her ODI cap yet.

"See, I don't think it's a major concern because our batters have handled these situations very well in the past," Rana said. "Ups and downs are part and parcel of the game, they can happen anytime. But we have some of the best batters in the world on our side. It's just a matter of one good knock, and I'm hopeful they'll bounce back very soon.

"All the batters are working on their strengths, and everyone knows where they need to improve. Each player is taking individual training for that. If we talk about strike rate, whatever has been lacking in the past few months, everyone is aware of it and, as a team, we discuss it, regroup, and work towards improving it."