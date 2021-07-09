SLC has proposed a new schedule in response to the Covid-19 cases that have broken out in their camp

India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka is likely to have a delayed start as a response to the Covid-19 cases that have broken out in the host camp . It was scheduled to begin with the ODI leg, on July 13. but is now likely to begin only on July 17. According to the new schedule proposal, seen by ESPNcricinfo, the second and third ODI will take place on July 19 and 21 respectively. The T20I series is likely to begin from July 24. The proposal, it is understood, was sent to the BCCI and the broadcaster on Friday.

Sri Lanka's data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive on Friday, a day after their batting coach Grant Flower also tested positive, for the Delta variant of the virus. Both of them have been moved to intermediate care units, while the Sri Lankan team has now been forced to isolate for two more days. They were originally supposed to enter the bio-bubble on Friday but now they will have to undergo a fresh set of RT-PCR tests and those results will determine whether Sri Lanka can field the players who are currently in isolation.

As a contingency, the SLC had arranged for two other groups of players - one in Colombo and one in Dambulla - who could potentially stand in for the main squad.