Bangladesh vs India: No handshakes at toss, but players shake hands after game
BCB statement says the absence of a handshake at the toss was unintentional on their part
The representatives of the India and Bangladesh Under-19 teams did not shake hands at the toss of their group match at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Saturday. There were, however, handshakes between the teams at the end of the game, which India won by 18 runs (DLS method).
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the absence of a handshake at the toss was "completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration" on their part. The BCCI did not make a comment.
At the toss, India were represented by their captain Ayush Mhatre, while Bangladesh's vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood-in for captain Azizul Hakim, who was unwell but played the game.
"Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion," the BCB said in a statement. "The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition.
"The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly. The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field."
The absence of handshakes has become a regular occurrence in matches involving India and Pakistan at various tournaments this year due to strained political relations between the countries. The Indian and Pakistani players did not shake hands at the men's Asia Cup, women's ODI World Cup, Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 Asia Cup.
Relations between India and Bangladesh have also deteriorated, with the BCCI instructing IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the 2026 season. In response, the BCB has refused to send the Bangladesh team to India for their matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup, an impasse with the ICC that is still ongoing.