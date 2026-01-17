Bangladesh vs India: No handshakes at toss, but players shake hands after game

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the absence of a handshake at the toss was "completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration" on their part. The BCCI did not make a comment.

At the toss, India were represented by their captain Ayush Mhatre , while Bangladesh's vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood-in for captain Azizul Hakim, who was unwell but played the game.

"Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion," the BCB said in a statement. "The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition.

"The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly. The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field."