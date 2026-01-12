Badoni replaces injured Washington in India squad for NZ ODIs

India allrounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara. Uncapped batter Ayush Badoni has been brought in as cover.

Washington, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field on Sunday. Then, despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 as India picked a four-wicket win.

"Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday," a BCCI statement said on Monday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion."

Badoni, 26, received his maiden call up to international cricket. He's played 27 List A matches and averages 36.47 with one hundred and five fifties. Although primarily a batter, he has been trying to prepare himself for situations where he'll need to bat down the order and even chip in with a few overs of offspin.

Badoni has bowled 22 overs in three innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. He's picked up four wickets at an average of 19.75 and economy rate of 3.59. He hasn't done much with the bat this season, but over the years has had success coming in at No. 5 or lower. His one List A hundred came from No. 5. Badoni can draw on IPL experience as well, having played 56 games for Lucknow Super Giants.

Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ODI series after suffering a side strain last week while Tilak Varma will be unavailable for the first three T20Is that follow due to a groin injury which required surgery.

ODI captain Shubman Gill had given an update on Washington following India's win on Sunday. "Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match," he said at the post-match presentation.