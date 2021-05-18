It will be the first time since 2014 that India Women will play two Tests in a calendar year

India Women will play a Test match in Australia for the first time in 15 years during their tour of the country in September. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the solitary Test match will feature as part of the bilateral series which is also expected to feature a white-ball segment, details of which are yet to be announced by Cricket Australia or the BCCI.

The September Test will be India's first in Australia since the Adelaide Test in 2006. In all, Australia and India have played nine Tests, with Australia winning four of them and the other five being drawn. The teams first met in a Test match in Perth in 1977, then played four Tests in India in 1984, followed by a three-Test series in Australia in 1990-91 and then the Adelaide match in 2006.

India, who are led by Mithali Raj, are set to play two Tests in the same year for the first time since 2014. The Bristol Test against England from June 16 will be India's first Test match since they beat South Africa in Mysore in November 2014.

That India are scheduled to tour Australia in September was not announced either by CA or the BCCI, but revealed by the Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt on a recent podcast. Schutt told No Balls: The Cricket Podcast that Australia's next assignment will be at home mid-September against India, with a preparatory camp in Darwin.

The tour originally consisted of three ODIs and was scheduled for January this year, but in December 2020 a report on the CA website said the assignment would be rescheduled for the 2021-22 season and would be expanded to include three T20Is as well.