CA is yet to confirm the make-up of the postponed series, but an announcement is expected soon

India Women are set to tour Australia for a bilateral series in September. The tour, originally comprising three ODIs and slated for January this year, was officially postponed in December 2020. A report on the Cricket Australia website at the time said the series, rescheduled for the 2021-22 season, would be expanded to include three T20Is.

While CA is yet to make an official announcement on the dates or make-up of the series, Australia pace bowler Megan Schutt said on a recent podcast that her side's next assignment would be against India.

"We have got a tour against India in mid-September," Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, in an episode aired on May 13. "So, there's a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool... and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games."

It is understood the Australian board will make an announcement regarding the new dates for the series soon.

India are due to tour England next month for a multi-format assignment that gets underway on June 16 with a one-off Test in Bristol. Three ODIs and as many T20Is follow, with the tour ending on July 15. At least five India players - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma - are expected to then stay back to participate in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, which will take place from July 21 to August 21.

A number of India players, including Verma and Radha Yadav, are also set to be part of the seventh edition of the WBBL, which is likely to run in its usual October-November window.