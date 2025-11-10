Injured Ross Adair ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is

Ross Adair , the Ireland opener, has been ruled out of his team's upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh due to a bone stress in the knee. Jordan Neill will stay on after the upcoming two Tests and replace Adair in the T20I squad.

Adair, who scored a memorable 58-ball hundred against South Africa last year, has had to overcome a few injury concerns in recent months. In his three T20Is this year, he had found some form with 48 against West Indies, and 26 and 33 against England. However, his withdrawal from the Bangladesh tour will now likely see him return to the national fold only in time for next year's T20 World Cup.

Neill was selected as part of the 15-man Test squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour, and now will stay on to be part of the T20I squad. Neill made his international debut for Ireland in May this year, however suffered an injury in the field and missed a decent part of the home season.

"It's very unfortunate to have lost Ross on the eve of the Bangladesh tour, he really demonstrated his value at the top of the T20I order during the few chances he had in 2025, and we were looking forward to seeing him perform against Bangladesh," Andrew White, Ireland s national selector, said.

"There are a couple of combinations that we are keen to explore as we build up to next year's T20 World Cup. Jordan Neill will stay on as part of the T20I squad to provide valuable cover to the wider group. We have players that in the past showed they are capable of deputising at the top of the order - this allows us to adjust the batting line-up and create greater flexibility through the middle and late overs.

"The left-handed Ben Calitz coming into the middle order will provide us with the variety we have struggled with over recent years - and this tour gives us a much-needed opportunity to see how a number of players adapt to different situations and conditions."