Injured Sadhu out of WPL 2026, Giants pick Kalita as replacement

Sadhu, who represented Delhi Capitals in seven matches over the last two seasons, was picked up by GG for INR 30 lakh at November's mega auction. However, she did not feature in any matches in 2026. Her 2025 was disrupted by injuries as well, limiting her appearances across formats.

After playing in the home ODI series against Ireland in January last year and featuring in three WPL matches in February-March, Sadhu missed the tri-series in Sri Lanka involving South Africa in April. She was also sidelined for the white-ball tour of England in July. She returned to competitive cricket in August, earning selection across all three formats for the India A tour of Australia. She has played for India in eight ODIs and 12 T20Is overall.

Kalita, meanwhile, has previously represented Mumbai Indians, playing a total of 13 matches across the 2023 and 2025 seasons. She has picked up one wicket and scored six runs.