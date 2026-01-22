Matches (14)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
T20 World Cup (3)
T20 WC Warm-up (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
News

Injured Sadhu out of WPL 2026, Giants pick Kalita as replacement

Sadhu did not feature in any matches this season for Gujarat Giants

ESPNcricinfo staff
Jan 22, 2026, 10:01 AM
Titas Sadhu removed Annabel Sutherland to claim her maiden four-wicket haul, India vs Australia, 1st women's T20I, Navi Mumbai, January 5, 2024

Titas Sadhu did not feature in a single game in this WPL  •  BCCI

Gujarat Giants (GG) pacer Titas Sadhu has been ruled out of the WPL due to a thumb injury, with Assam seam-bowling allrounder Jintimani Kalita named as her replacement.
Sadhu, who represented Delhi Capitals in seven matches over the last two seasons, was picked up by GG for INR 30 lakh at November's mega auction. However, she did not feature in any matches in 2026. Her 2025 was disrupted by injuries as well, limiting her appearances across formats.
After playing in the home ODI series against Ireland in January last year and featuring in three WPL matches in February-March, Sadhu missed the tri-series in Sri Lanka involving South Africa in April. She was also sidelined for the white-ball tour of England in July. She returned to competitive cricket in August, earning selection across all three formats for the India A tour of Australia. She has played for India in eight ODIs and 12 T20Is overall.
Kalita, meanwhile, has previously represented Mumbai Indians, playing a total of 13 matches across the 2023 and 2025 seasons. She has picked up one wicket and scored six runs.
GG are tied on points with four teams but currently bottom of the WPL points table on net run-rate. They have suffered three consecutive defeats after beginning the season with two back-to-back wins. They have three remaining league games as they push for a place in the playoffs.
Titas SadhuJintimani KalitaGujarat GiantsGG Women vs UPW WomenWomen's Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback