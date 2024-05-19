Tripathi the link at No. 3 SRH had been missing

In successfully chasing 214 against Punjab Kings, SRH have ticked the one last box ahead of the IPL 2024 playoffs

Rahul Tripathi was the aggressor in the powerplay for SRH • BCCI

Are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 what South Africa were at the ODI World Cup last year?

SRH could have started to feel like that.

No, not because of the presence of Aiden Markram and Henrich Klaasen in their squad.

The pressure of chasing 200-plus targets seemed to be giving SRH the jitters despite having such belligerence in their batting line-up, and they headed into Sunday's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) with the record of not having successfully chased a 200-plus target this season.

After Travis Head, their leading run-scorer this season, fell on the first ball of their 215-run chase against PBKS, Rahul Tripathi - who had not played for over a month, walked out at No. 3 for just his third innings of IPL 2024. Was he the right man for the job?

Tripathi started with two delicate dabs - one along the ground past point and another over short third - for fours in his first three balls with such nonchalance that it would have taken some pressure off Abhishek Sharma at the other end. Tripathi's ability was never in doubt, and when he went 6, 4 and 4 in the next over, it was clear that he wasn't there merely to pass the strike to the in-form Abhishek. Even before Abhishek had hit his first boundary, Tripathi had waltzed his way to 23 off ten balls. By the fifth over, Abhishek had also taken off and when Tripathi managed to swat a no-ball from Harshal Patel over fine leg for six, his strike rate had nearly touched 200.

"Losing Travis first ball provides the opportunity for someone else to take the game on and Rahul Tripathi did that brilliantly," James Franklin, SRH's fast-bowling coach, said at the press conference. "He hasn't played a game for a wee while so to come out and assert himself the way he did and create that partnership he did with Abhishek was brilliant, and got us ahead of the run rate in terms of chasing down a pretty big score."

He fell in that same Harshal over for 33 off 18 but perhaps after having made the No. 3 spot his own for the playoffs, ahead of Mayank Agarwal.

Tripathi showed that he could score almost as quickly as the openers and that he has always had the ability to stem a collapse if the situation asked him to. To add to that, in Nitish Kumar Reddy , the find of the season for SRH, they have another sound batter to consolidate should they face a top-order collapse.

Abhishek, meanwhile, continued to find the ropes after the powerplay. He went after Harshal - the top wicket-taker of the season - to bring up a 21-ball fifty and his back-to-back sixes off Harpreet Brar took his tally of sixes to 41 for this season, the most by an Indian batter in any IPL edition. What held even more promise for SRH was that it was Abhishek's second straight half-century, both while batting second, with strike rates of over 235 in each.