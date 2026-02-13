Chinnaswamy gets go-ahead to host IPL, international cricket from state government

The Karnataka government has expressed satisfaction at the progress made by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in implementing measures in accordance with the compliance roadmap to make the M Chinnaswamy Stadium safer and more spectator-friendly.

Prasad said a majority of the infrastructure-related work undertaken in January - soon after he took charge - were in the final stages, and the KSCA was confident of having the venue ready by the end of February.

"The BCCI is keen for us to host the IPL opening at Chinnaswamy. [I have] got to thank the state government and home ministry for their support along the way towards helping us bring cricket back," Prasad said after a meeting with state government officials. "We're confident of completing the infrastructure work on time."

The 17 safety measures recommended by the Justice John D'Cunha Committee - in the aftermath of the tragic stampede that killed 11 people during RCB's victory parade on June 4 last year - have been classified into short- and long-term requirements.

The home ministry has set a March 15 deadline for all the short-term compliance measures to be in place - including wider gates, defined pathways in and out of the venue for emergency services such as ambulances, multiple concourses for fan assembly inside the venue, and ramp constructions to facilitate easier access for the specially-abled.

ESPNcricinfo understands that RCB's concerns over safety issues - that places the onus on the organisers for any untoward incidents at and around the venue - have been noted by the state government, and a detailed order outlining conditions, as well as preparations KSCA must complete, will be issued by the home ministry.

This development comes amid news of RCB having been told to look for alternatives outside of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as one of their home venues for IPL 2026 . Last month, RCB officials met the Chhattisgarh chief minister over the possibility of hosting two home games in Raipur.

The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 26, but the BCCI is yet to announce the schedule or the fixtures owing to lack of clarity about the Chinnaswamy. That impasse could end soon, with the ball now in the franchise's court to decide if the team will return to their home venue - all indications are that they will.