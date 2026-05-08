Dhumal: IPL's anti-corruption unit has flagged 'anomalies' in a report to BCCI

The IPL 's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has raised concerns over "unauthorised" people being present in team dugouts, buses, hotels and Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) during the ongoing season, prompting the BCCI to remind the franchises about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the tournament.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the ACSU had submitted a report to the BCCI regarding the issue.

"The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit has flagged certain anomalies and submitted a report about unauthorised persons being seen in dugout, team bus and team hotel during IPL matches," Dhumal told PTI. "There are certain protocols under PMOA that need to be followed and the BCCI will be telling the franchises to be mindful of the SOPs so that the sanctity of the tournament is restored.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also said that there had been "various anomalies and irregularities" in the ongoing IPL and that, in some cases, team owners and officials were seen in players' areas, which was not allowed.

"This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players," Saikia told ANI on Thursday. "So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members. And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols.