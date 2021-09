With two T20I series running in Ireland and Bangladesh, Paul Stirling and Shakib Al Hasan rose in the T20I batting and bowling rankings respectively. Stirling's 234 runs in five T20Is against Zimbabwe, that also included an unbeaten 115 in the third game, brings him closer to the top ten, moving nine positions up to 14th. Shakib's four wickets in three games against New Zealand, taking him into the top ten, up from 12th to ninth.