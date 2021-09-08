India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has consolidated his position in the top ten for Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings update. He moved from tenth to ninth after playing a key role in the second innings of The Oval Test that helped India take a 2-1 series lead over England.
Among Test batters, opener Rohit Sharma's 127 in India's second innings keeps him at fifth. He is the highest ranked India batter, a position above sixth-placed Virat Kohli, who made 44 and 50 in The Oval Test.
India seamer Shardul Thakur also made big gains. His three wickets lifted him seven places to 49th among bowlers, while his twin fifties helped him jump 59 places to 79th among batters. England's Ollie Pope, who made 82, also moved into the top fifty among batters.
Other England players to move upwards were Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson in the Test bowling rankings. Woakes' seven-wicket match haul helped him move up three places to 23rd, while Robinson jumped from 36th to 33rd.
Meanwhile, South Africa opener Janneman Malan continued with his rise in the ODI batting rankings following a 162-run haul in three games in Sri Lanka. He is currently ranked 34th. Sri Lanka's left-hand middle-order batter Charith Asalanka, too, climbed the rankings table following his Player-of-the-Series performance of 196 runs that nearly had him hit a hat-trick of half-centuries. Only eight ODIs old, he jumped from 178th to 66th.
With two T20I series running in Ireland and Bangladesh, Paul Stirling and Shakib Al Hasan rose in the T20I batting and bowling rankings respectively. Stirling's 234 runs in five T20Is against Zimbabwe, that also included an unbeaten 115 in the third game, brings him closer to the top ten, moving nine positions up to 14th. Shakib's four wickets in three games against New Zealand, taking him into the top ten, up from 12th to ninth.