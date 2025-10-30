Rodrigues: Felt like a dream after a month of anxiety

"Today was not about my 50 or my 100, today was just about making India win," an emotional Rodrigues said after accepting her Player of the Match award, having been dropped for India's league game against England. "I knew I got a few chances, but I just felt God scripted everything. I believe if you do the right things, with right intentions, he always blesses. I feel everything that happened was just a set-up for this. It was really hard, this last whole month. It just feels like a dream and it hasn't sunk in yet."

India chased down a target of 339, the highest successful chase in the women's game, and Rodrigues was on the field for nearly all of it, having entered at No. 3 in the second over. She finished unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls as India won with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Rodrigues revealed she didn't know until very late that she was going to bat at No. 3.

"I thought I was going to bat at No. 5," she said. "I was taking a shower and when the discussion was happening, I told them 'let me know.' Just five minutes before entering I learnt I would be at No. 3.

"But I didn't think about me. It was not for me to prove a point, it was just to win the match for India because we have always lost in crunch situations. So I wanted to stay till the end to take us through.

"Last time [in 2022], I was dropped from this World Cup. This year I came in, I thought 'OK, I'll try.' But things back-to-back just happened and I couldn't control anything. I had amazing people around me who believed in me. I almost cried every day through this tour. I was not doing well mentally, going through a lot of anxiety. Getting dropped [against England] was another challenge to me. All I wanted to do was show up and God took care of everything."

Rodrigues was seen talking to herself all through her hundred in a high-pressure chase in exhausting conditions: "Initially I was just playing, talking to myself. But towards the end, I was quoting a scripture from the Bible because I had lost energy and I was very tired. I was drained. But the scripture says 'just stand still, and God will fight for you.' And that's what I did. He fought for me."

India lost both their openers in the powerplay but Rodrigues was joined by her captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the pair put on 167 off 156 balls for the third wicket. She credited Harmanpreet and her subsequent partners for keeping her going. "When Harry di [Harmanpreet] came, all we spoke about was one good partnership. We knew runs were coming. But towards the end, I told Deepti 'keep talking to me', she kept encouraging me. When Richa came, she lifted me up. I am so blessed that when I cannot carry on, my team-mates encourage me to carry on. I cannot take credit for this. I know I have not done anything.

About the winning moment, Rodrigues said: "It was hard but I tried to stay calm till the ball finished. At the end, when I saw 'India win by five wickets' I couldn't stop myself. Navi Mumbai has always been special for me. And I couldn't ask for anything better. I want to thank every member who chanted and cheered even when we were down."

Harmanpreet said later that Rodrigues' "calculations" helped India stay on course in the chase, with a required run-rate of nearly 6.80 at the start.

"Jemimah is someone who always wants to do really well for the team because she is someone who is always very calculative and wants to take the responsibility," Harmanpreet said. "We always have that trust on her and today was a very special knock from her. Both of us had a very good time on the pitch. Whenever we were batting, we were just complementing each other and calculating. She was doing all the calculations there for me.

"She is someone, you know, before I go [up to her when batting together], she kept telling me 'we got five runs [in this over] we got seven runs [in this over] or [we have] two more balls left [in the over]. Before I tell her anything, she is already saying it to me.

"So I think that shows how involved she is. I was just so amazed to see what she was thinking and how she was even pushing myself. So I think we should give lots of credit to her - the way she kept her nerves and held her nerves to keep batting for the team."