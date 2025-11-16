'Job's far from done' - Conrad eyes series win

South Africa have (again) proved to themselves that they can "mix it with the best" after winning their first Test in India in 15 years, in conditions they described as providing "a different experience" to what they are used to.

Careful to stress that he doesn't "have a problem with wickets like this", South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad preferred to focus on what it meant to have triumphed over both the surface and the opposition. "There was prodigious turn, and the Indian quartet of spinners just don't give you anything. You throw Jasprit [Bumrah] in there with a new ball and when it starts reverse-swinging, both him and [Mohammed] Siraj are obviously world-class," Conrad said at the post-match press conference. "It makes our victory even sweeter that we were able to contend with all of that and come out on top. It gives you a belief that you can mix it with the best and do special things."

That South Africa, who are the current World Test Champions, feel the need to justify their abilities or defend their success may seem strange, but it is because they are not regarded in the same terms as other successful teams on the circuit. Not by themselves and not by others.

Conversations about the best Test batters centre around Joe Root, Steven Smith and Shubman Gill, even though Temba Bavuma averages over 50 as captain. Though Kagiso Rabada does crop up in the same discussions on bowlers, Bumrah and Pat Cummins are usually top of mind. As for South Africa's spinners? Nobody dreams of mentioning them in the same breath as Nathan Lyon, and that's because they don't have the same consistency in success.

There is also the reality that the Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar and the Anderson-Tendulkar trophies make more headlines than a contest involving South Africa. Perhaps for as long as the Big Three exist, South Africa will be the outside, noses pressed against the window, but now, they are leaving a print that cannot be ignored. "Whilst we might not have the ability that a lot of teams have, or we haven't tapped that ability yet, what we lack in that, we certainly make up for in our ability to play as a unit and the resilience we show," Conrad said. "We never give up."

South Africa's determination to stay in games has seen them do some remarkable things over the last year, like post a match-winning ninth-wicket stand in the Boxing Day Test last year , complete the joint-second-highest successful chase at Lord's and come back from defeat in Lahore to beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi . It also saw them go from conceding a 30-run first innings deficit to winning this Kolkata Test by the same margin and ensuring they cannot lose the series. The win means Bavuma is unbeaten in 11 Tests as captain - and South Africa have won ten of those - and Conrad, with a first-choice squad available to him, has not (and will not, irrespective of what happens in the second Test) lost a series.

Temba Bavuma and Shukri Conrad hug after the game • AFP/Getty Images

Conrad has also chalked up a series of firsts. After overseeing South Africa's first series win in the subcontinent in a decade (in Bangladesh last year), Conrad has now presided over their first win in Pakistan in 18 years and India in 15 years, which he rates as highly as their World Test Championship final win over Australia at Lord's.

"This was right up there for us. Coming to India, playing at Eden Gardens, doing something we haven't done for 15 years, this is right up there," Conrad said. "We won a Test match in Pakistan, we've now won a Test match here but the job's far from done. You don't come to a country to win a Test match, you obviously want to win the series."

South Africa have not won a series in India since 2000, and that is the only one they have won out of seven, but they have every reason to believe they can add to that after "finding a way", as Conrad puts it, in difficult conditions in Kolkata. "I'm so proud of the group in terms of the belief that they've got and how they pull together as a unit. It will do wonders for our psyche and it will do wonders for us going forward."

In what became a fight for batting survival, South Africa - and Bavuma, in particular - had more staying power than their opponents. There was also a battle of skill and without Rabada, who has a rib issue, South Africa's attack, especially Simon Harmer, showed guile and grit to keep them in the contest. Harmer's performance, both in this match and in Pakistan last month, also marks a turning point for how South Africa's spin stocks could stack up in future. "Youngsters can now see there's a line of sight that we're keen on spinners as well," Conrad said. "We're not only a fast-bowling country."

Simon Harmer picked up eight wickets in the Test • BCCI

There is no word on whether Rabada will be available for the second Test and it seems the decision will be, at least in part, left to him as was the case in this match. Rabada was injured in training on Tuesday but only ruled out on Friday morning when he felt discomfort during a fitness test. "We wanted to give him the best chance of being ready, so we gave it up until the morning and when KG tells you 'I'm not ready', then you better believe him," Conrad said. "It makes it so much sweeter that someone that we know can make a huge impact on the game is ruled out and we could still win."

Then he reeled it back in. "It's important we stay nice and humble and not get too carried away with this. We want to create an environment and a belief in the side that they shouldn't be surprised when they do certain things. They shouldn't be surprised when you come to India and beat them. It's tough. And it's a massive achievement, but this is what we're able to do."

The secret to how they did it is that there is no secret: they're just being themselves.