Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup, Australia wait to name replacement

Australia's T20 World Cup has suffered another huge blow with Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament just five days before the opening game against Ireland, but a decision on a replacement will be made at a later stage.

Hazlewood's withdrawal follows that of Pat Cummins . His absence is significant after a dominant 2025 in T20 cricket where he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win the IPL then starred in three T20I series against South Africa, New Zealand and India.

He took 12 wickets at 16.58 with an economy rate of 7.37 in 2025. But his powerplay numbers were even better taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.72. He tore through South Africa in Darwin and India in Melbourne with figures of 3 for 27 and 3 for 13 respectively from four overs.

But his entire summer has been ruined by injury. He suffered a hamstring strain while bowling in the final Sheffield Shield game before the start of the Ashes and then battled Achilles issues when he tried to return for later in the series.

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup • Getty Images

"We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time."

Sean Abbott had travelled with the squad from Pakistan as a reserve so would be an option to come into the squad. Not naming an official replacement immediately in the squad does leave the selectors room to get creative later in the tournament depending on how the initial group games go.

Australia have had other injury concerns ahead of the tournament. Adam Zampa, who reported groin tightness during the final T20I against Pakistan, will be available for the opening game against Ireland, a Cricket Australia statement said, while Nathan Ellis and Tim David (both hamstring) "are on track" for the group stage.

None of those three were available to play in the warm-up game against Netherlands in Colombo on Thursday that was washed out without a ball bowled after Australia had listed the only eleven fit players they had available in their squad.