'Talent to watch' Reyneke gets maiden South Africa call-up for T20Is against Pakistan
Lara Goodall, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase and Tumi Sekhukhune to replace Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Kayla Reyneke and Dane van Niekerk for the ODIs
Former Under-19 World Cup captain Kayla Reyneke has earned a maiden call-up to the South Africa senior women's squad for their T20I series against Pakistan at home in February-March, which will lead the teams into the T20 World Cup in June-July in England. The three-match T20I series will be followed by three ODIs.
"Kayla Reyneke has always been a talent to watch," Clinton du Preez, the convenor of selectors, said in a CSA statement. "She has recently shown clear growth in both her skill set and maturity in her game. This selection is a nod to her consistent progress and allows her to showcase what she can do at an international level."
Captain Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp will link up with the squad after completing their WPL 2026 commitments, and they will be joined by Dane van Niekerk, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka. Tazmin Brits and Ayanda Hlubi will return after missing the games against Ireland, while Sinalo Jafta, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Annerie Dercksen complete the line-up.
The ODIs, which will mark the start of South Africa's Women's Championship cycle, will feature four changes from the T20Is. Lara Goodall, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase and Tumi Sekhukhune come in for Khaka, Klaas, Reyneke and van Niekerk.
"We are very pleased to be able to select two competitive squads, ahead of what will be a very demanding period for the team, with tours against New Zealand and India still to come before the T20 World Cup," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said. "The team is full of confidence after the way we ended 2025, but now we have to go again. It will be up to each individual to ensure we maintain and improve on our performances from last year.
"We are not settling for anything less, and this tour against Pakistan - a side we know very well and who can be a tricky opponent on their day - will go a long way in helping us execute our plans and review what works and what we need to focus on going forward."