'Talent to watch' Reyneke gets maiden South Africa call-up for T20Is against Pakistan

"Kayla Reyneke has always been a talent to watch," Clinton du Preez, the convenor of selectors, said in a CSA statement. "She has recently shown clear growth in both her skill set and maturity in her game. This selection is a nod to her consistent progress and allows her to showcase what she can do at an international level."

"We are not settling for anything less, and this tour against Pakistan - a side we know very well and who can be a tricky opponent on their day - will go a long way in helping us execute our plans and review what works and what we need to focus on going forward."