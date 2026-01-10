Kevin Pietersen calls for Andy Flower to return in charge of England

England 's latest Ashes defeat down under may well lead to the usual recriminations and bloodletting, but could it help heal divisions within the English game, too?

A day after England went down 4-1 after a five-wicket loss in Sydney, Kevin Pietersen took to X to call for the team's former head coach, Andy Flower , to return. Yes, that's the same Flower who Pietersen branded a "mood hoover" after they fell out on the 2013-14 Ashes tour, leading to Pietersen's banishment.

Pietersen has long since retired but seems keen to put aside his well-documented differences with Flower, who since leaving the England job has carved out a successful coaching career on the T20 franchise circuit.

Still, even Pietersen admitted the proposal was a "wild" one.

This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest.

Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he's changed and in line with the modern day player?

He gets Test Cricket.

I've been told by many players that he's changed his ways since our drama.

He's winning leagues so… — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 9, 2026

"This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest," Pietersen posted. "Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he's changed and in line with the modern day player? He gets Test Cricket. I've been told by many players that he's changed his ways since our drama.

"He's winning leagues so really does get the modern day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?"