Rahane rounds on his batters after KKR's fifth defeat

Electing to bowl, Gujarat Titans (GT) notched up 198 for 3, with captain Shubman Gill leading the way with a 55-ball 90 in a 114-run opening stand with B Sai Sudharsan . In reply, KKR were blown away and could only muster 159 for 8 as they went down by 39 runs. The defending champions are in seventh place now, having to play catch-up to make the play-offs.

"First of all, I thought 199 was chasable, I thought we came back into the game really well with the ball," Rahane told the host broadcaster after the game. "When you are chasing 199, you expect a good opening start with the batters, that's what we are struggling [with] throughout this tournament.

"But again, I thought 199 was chasable on this wicket, we bowled really well, we faltered with the batting, but we need to learn as quickly as possible and then keep going."

KKR's batting issues start right at the top. They have already used three different opening combinations so far in eight matches but none of them have really worked. On Monday, KKR had a new pair in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine , but the partnership lasted all of five balls.

KKR's openers have the worst batting average so far this season: 19.00 and Rahane said that was the area his side has been behind time and again this season.

"When you are chasing a big target, you expect a good start with your opening batters; that's what we are looking to get better as a batting unit," he said. "No complaints with our bowlers, I thought bowlers are doing a really good job, game by game, they are improving a lot.

"It [the surface] was a little slow, but again, we thought when we were bowling, if we get them below 200, it will be really good. We know these conditions really well, [but] we need to bat properly, we need to bat well in the middle overs, that's what we are struggling [with] as a batting unit ."

Barring Rahane, who scored a 36-ball 50, none of the KKR batters really stood up with only Angkrish Raghuvanshi , the impact player, coming in at No. 9 playing a few good shots when the game was already gone. Rahane said he wanted his batters to be a bit brave with their approach, but was positive it was "just a matter of time" before they hit their strides again.

"This format is always about being brave, whatever has happened in the past, you cannot think too much about it. You need to learn from your mistakes," he said. "I always believe that whenever you are doing well, look for improvement. If you are not doing well, again, even if we get that 1% better as a team, as a batting unit, that is always important. As a batting unit, you've got to be really brave, take your chances, have that positive mindset always, whenever you are batting.

"If you think about getting out, you will get out as a batsman. If you think about getting runs, scoring or hitting a boundary or a six, I think it's always about that. I am sure our batters are thinking about it, it's just a matter of time, I feel."

The fielding was also an area where KKR were found lacking. They dropped Jos Buttler twice in the space of five balls, and he punished them by smashing an unbeaten 23-ball 41.

"Yes, I think fielding is a part I always believe we can control as a team," Rahane said. "If you can save 10-15 runs on the field, that's always better for the team.