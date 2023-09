Lanning ruled out of West Indies series but Healy and Perry return

Lanning has not played for Australia since the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February and has not played at all since the WPL in March after she was ruled out of the entire UK tour with an undisclosed medical issue. She has returned to training with Victoria in recent weeks and was scheduled to make a pre-season trip to Queensland with her state team. Healy had hoped Lanning would be ready to play against West Indies in October. However, she is not ready to return to international cricket for the two series against West Indies, with the first T20I at North Sydney Oval on October 1. The two sides play three T20Is in five days before starting the ODI series on October 8 in Brisbane with the final two matches on October 12 and 14 in Melbourne.