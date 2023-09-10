Livingstone and Curran rescue England after returning Boult had them at 8 for 3

Useful contributions from Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler played their part as New Zealand were set 227 to win 34-overs-a-side game

Innings England 226 for 7 (Livingstone 95*, Curran 42, Boult 3-37, Southee 2-65) vs New Zealand

Trent Boult marked his return to New Zealand colours by taking three new-ball wickets in eight balls in his 100th ODI, but Liam Livingstone 's highest score in the format lifted England to 226 for 7 in their allocated 34 overs.

England slipped to 8 for 3 and then 55 for 5 after New Zealand chose to bowl first in helpful conditions in a rain-reduced game at the Ageas Bowl, with Boult - playing international cricket for the first time since last year's T20 World Cup - doing the early damage.

Boult's international career has been on hold since late last year, after he negotiated a release from his central contract in order to maximise his availability for franchise leagues around the world. But New Zealand were always likely to welcome him back ahead of next month's ODI World Cup and his new-ball spell demonstrated why.

He struck with his seventh ball, as Jonny Bairstow's leading edge spooned up towards cover where Mitchell Santner took a spectacular catch, nailing the timing of his leap. Joe Root lasted two balls, smashed on the knee roll by an inswinger, and Ben Stokes gave Boult the charge only to spoon a catch to mid-off.

In the absence of Jason Roy (back spasm) and Dawid Malan (paternity leave), Harry Brook was again given the opportunity to open the batting, but he fell immediately after a shortened powerplay. He looked to swing Matt Henry over the infield, but his leading edge looped up to the back-pedalling mid-off fielder Finn Allen.

Trent Boult struck three times in the first spell of his 100th ODI • Getty Images

Jos Buttler led a counterpunch, flaying Boult down the ground for three boundaries in four balls, but fell for 30 off 25 when he chopped Santner's drag-down on to his stumps. As with Bairstow and Brook, Buttler's dismissal hinted at a slowish surface, with several balls sticking in the pitch.

When Livingstone walked out at No. 7 to join Moeen Ali, England had more than 20 overs left to bat. The pair added 48 in 50 balls, starting watchfully before occasionally freeing their arms when New Zealand offered width. Moeen fell for 33 to a brilliant diving catch at point by Glenn Phillips, at which point Livingstone decided it was time to shift gears.

He targeted Tim Southee , hitting 17 runs off an over including three boundaries in four balls; by the time he brought up a 47-ball half-century, his second in three days, he had already played his longest innings in international cricket. At the far end, Sam Curran , playing his first game since the Hundred final, belted both left-arm spinners - Santner and Rachin Ravindra - for sixes.

The pair brought up a 100-run partnership at the end of the 32nd over when Livingstone swiped Henry's slower ball into the stands for his first six, and England had ensured they had a competitive total on the board.

Curran fell shovelling Southee to short third and when Daryl Mitchell trod on the boundary toblerone while attempting a catch off David Willey at long-off, Livingstone was running out of balls to reach three figures. He regained the strike with two balls of the innings left on 91 not out, but could only heave a pair of twos.