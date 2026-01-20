Litton Das: Bangladesh players in the dark over T20 World Cup plans

At present, the BCB and the Bangladesh government maintain that they will not send the team to India, where all of Bangladesh's group-stage matches are scheduled. The ICC is yet to issue an official statement on the matter, though a decision is expected by January 21.

"If we had known who our group opponents were [in the World Cup] or which country we were going to, that would have helped," Litton said following Rangpur Riders' exit from the BPL. "You have seen that we have announced the squad, but until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now uncertain."

The impasse has extended to nearly three weeks now, after the BCB initially communicated its concerns on January 4, with the opening game of the World Cup, on February 7, three weeks away. Bangladesh are scheduled to play on the opening day against West Indies in Kolkata, which is also the venue for their next two games, followed by their final group match in Mumbai.

Litton even turned the question back on the reporters, asking if they were certain about Bangladesh's participation. "Are you sure that we are going to the World Cup?" he asked. "In reality, there is still a long time left before the World Cup, and we are not even sure whether we will go or not."

Litton declined to comment on the political tensions between Bangladesh and India or the BCB's official stance on the matter, but said the situation was far from ideal. He said the players would still adapt to the decision that is eventually made. "Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation," he said. "Playing so many matches in the BPL was not ideal either, but we still had to play."

Ten days earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto had said Bangladesh's players have struggled to cope with off-field distractions , revealing that they had often had to put up an "act" amid the ongoing uncertainty.