Kuhnemann keen to stay with Heat; Zampa attracting interest as BBL free agent

The BBL player movement window began on Wednesday and runs to February 5, allowing clubs to sign off-contract players or make trades. Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder look set to be the most aggressive clubs after disappointing BBL seasons.

Kuhnemann is contracted until the end of next season and could only be moved via trade or the unlikely scenario of being released by Heat. But, according to sources, he has still attracted the interest of several teams, most notably Hurricanes, with Kuhnemann having strong links after a successful move to Tasmania from Queensland ahead of the 2024-25 domestic season.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Kuhnemann is in line for a contract extension on the back of a solid season where he proved reliable on very batter-friendly Gabba surfaces, finishing with nine wickets overall from as many matches at an economy of 7.68.

The situation is slightly complicated for Kuhnemann who, like Inglis, is set to be involved in Australia's tour of India next January, which clashes with the BBL. It is a major reason why Australia's white-ball wicketkeeper-batter has not been re-signed at Perth Scorchers yet despite being a key part of their title. It's possible that he won't be available for a single game next season given Australia's home Test series with New Zealand and away series in India run across all of December and January.

After Glenn Maxwell signed a two-year deal to stay at Melbourne Stars, the major free agency focus has shifted to Inglis and Zampa. Fresh off hitting a six to seal Scorchers' sixth title, Inglis will be in strong demand with Thunder and Renegades expected to make significant offers. Scorchers' fringe batter Nick Hobson , a specialist in the finisher role, is also being monitored by those two clubs who finished at the foot of the table.

Adam Zampa has likely played his final game with Melbourne Renegades • Getty Images

While Inglis is still deemed a chance to remain at Scorchers, Zampa has likely played his final game at Renegades as he seeks a move closer to his home in Byron Bay, bordering New South Wales and Queensland. He appears set to join either Sixers or Thunder.

Zampa could end up being a replacement for offspinner Todd Murphy , who is out of contract with Sixers and might return home to Victoria with Renegades and Stars set to fight for his services.

After his starring role in the Ashes, which meant he was unavailable for much of the BBL season, Neser has had suitors but is expected to re-sign with Heat, according to sources.