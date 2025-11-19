Fixtures for Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 confirmed; Harare Sports Club to host final
Tanzania will be making their debut in the competition, which will also see Japan featuring in it for the second time
The 16th edition of the Men's Under-19 World Cup is set to take place from January 15 to February 6, 2026. The ICC announced the fixtures for the tournament on Wednesday, with 16 teams participating in the event to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Tanzania will be making their debut in the competition, which will also see Japan featuring in it for the second time after they last played in it in 2020.
The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Group A includes India, Bangladesh, USA and New Zealand; Group B comprises Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland; Group C has defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka; and Group D has Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa.
While each team plays the three other sides in its group during the first round of the tournament, the top three ranked teams from each group progress to the Super Six. The top four teams then qualify for the semi-finals on February 3 and 4, which will be held in Bulawayo and Harare, respectively. The final will be taking place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
Apart from that venue, the four other grounds that will be hosting the tournament are the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, the recently inaugurated Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, and the HP Oval also in Windhoek. All teams are due to arrive on January 8, before playing warm-up matches from January 9-14 ahead of the tournament proper starting a day later.
In 2024, Australia had beaten India in the final to win the previous edition of the Men's Under-19 World Cup.
