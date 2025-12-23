Sarfaraz to Pakistan's U-19s after beating India: 'Celebrate but with decorum'

Sarfaraz was responding to a question about a video from the final that went viral, in which he was heard telling his players not to be uncivil even if India's players crossed lines. The teams did not shake hands during the final, as has become the norm between the two sides at all levels, ever since the military confrontation between the two countries in May. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in one heated on-field moment when, after being dismissed by Ali Raza , he gestured towards his shoe when walking off.

Sarfaraz referred to that incident in his response. "I played against those Indian teams who took cricket for cricket [and nothing more]. I happened to see from the outside that their behaviour towards the game wasn't good. And one of their players did a gesture which all of you saw on the screen. I think that was inappropriate. If you have any issues… we've played a lot of cricket and you can respond if things are said on the field… but that was an inappropriate response.

"As for the video, I just said to my players we should celebrate but with decorum. What they are doing, we shouldn't be doing. We must show sportsman's spirit. We should stay calm and back our team and let them do what they are doing."

Pakistan won the final in Dubai by 191 runs and have been feted since their return, meeting with the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who announced a PKR 10 million reward for each player in the squad. The opener Sameer Minhas was player of the final - as well as the tournament - scoring a 113-ball 172 as Pakistan posted 347. Raza then took 4-42 as India were bowled out for 156.

Farhan Yousaf , the captain, praised the environment the team management created for the triumph. "The management really backed us and told us to play fearless cricket. They spoke to every single player and said, just play your natural game, do not be afraid of anything, we will back you. One of the big things the management said was that they would take responsibility for any losses but that the credit for wins would be to the boys."

Sarfaraz is no stranger to youth set-ups, having come through the U-19s pathway himself and, famously, led Pakistan to the U-19 World Cup title in 2006 . He has been mentoring domestically and was appointed to the U-19 side earlier this month.