Michael Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup after re-injuring calf

Off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie will join the squad in India as a travelling reserve alongside fast bowler Ben Sears.

Bracewell had sustained a calf tear during the third ODI against India last month. He scored an unbeaten 28 in the first innings, but did not field. He was subsequently ruled out of the five-match T20I series that followed. According to an NZC release, Bracewell "rehabilitated the calf tear but re-injured the muscle during warm-ups on Sunday.

"Subsequent scans confirmed the injury, which is expected to require approximately three weeks of recovery before returning to play."

Bracewell had missed the 2023 ODI World Cup in India as well, after rupturing his right achilles for which he required surgery.

McConchie has played 12 T20Is for New Zealand and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 7.29. He has also played six ODIs. The Canterbury captain in the Super Smash, McConchie was their leading wicket-taker in the tournament last month, returning 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

"We're all feeling for Michael," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him.

"Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this setback. We wish him a smooth recovery.

"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head, especially for a World Cup."