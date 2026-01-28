Moeen Ali signs for Yorkshire in reversal of domestic retirement

Moeen Ali has reversed his retirement from English domestic cricket with immediate effect, confirming a surprise move to Yorkshire for this year's T20 Blast. He is also set to register for the Hundred auction, having missed the tournament last season.

He had to retire from English domestic cricket to circumvent the ECB's new policy on No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) but has now reversed that decision and will make Yorkshire his third county, after previous stints with Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Moeen, 38, has had a busy winter on the franchise circuit, playing in the Canada Super60, Abu Dhabi T10, ILT20 and Bangladesh Premier League, and is set to play in the Pakistan Super League before the start of the Blast in May.

His move opens up the possibility that he will play alongside his former England team-mate and close friend Adil Rashid , who has not featured in the Blast since 2022 but remains a Yorkshire player. He will also feature alongside Jonny Bairstow, another long-time England team-mate and fellow 2019 World Cup winner.

"I'm delighted to be joining Yorkshire for the Blast. It's a huge club with a proud history, but what really appeals to me is where the team is heading," Moeen said in a club statement. "There's a lot of talent in the squad and the chance to work with Anthony [McGrath, head coach] and help push the group forward is exciting for me.

"I've always loved playing at Headingley. The wicket, the atmosphere and the supporters make it a special place. This feels like a fresh challenge and I'm arriving hungry for it. I want to bring my experience, enjoy my cricket and help Yorkshire compete."

Yorkshire have never won the Blast and finished eighth in the nine-team North Group last year. They have lost Dawid Malan (Gloucestershire) and Jordan Thompson (Warwickshire) in the off-season but have brought in Australians Sam Whiteman and Andrew Tye as local players and signed Naveen-ul-Haq and Logan van Beek as overseas players.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, said: "Moeen is a world-class allrounder whose influence extends well beyond his on-field ability. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our T20 side and build a team capable of challenging consistently in the Blast.