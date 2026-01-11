Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league

Eisakhil made 92 for Noakhali Express against Dhaka Capitals in Sylhet on Sunday. It was Eisakhil's first overseas franchise league match, having made his competitive debut three years ago.

Nabi presented Eisakhil with the Noakhali cap before the toss. The Noakhali team management, under fire after the side lost their first six matches, finally chose Eisakhil, the 20th player they have used in this tournament. He proved his worth right away, as he struck seven fours and five sixes in his 60-ball stay, having added 53 runs for the fourth wicket with Nabi. He had earlier put on 101 for the opening stand with Soumya Sarkar.

There were shades of his father's style in Eisakhil's batting. He too holds the bat quite low down and has a languid stance. Eisakhil's penchant for driving on the up was also evident, though he started off with square cuts and flicks. He played an imperious pull too, reminiscent of Nabi.

The father-son duo started batting together in the 14th over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nabi's long-time Afghanistan team-mate and now playing for Dhaka Capitals, got the father-son duo to hug as soon as they got together in the middle. There was plenty of encouragement from Nabi, as Eisakhil dominated their partnership. He also continuously explained to Nabi what he had picked up from the bowler's hand and how he executed certain shots, particularly the straight sixes.

Nabi contributed 17 off 13 balls, before falling to Abdullah Al Mamun; Eisakhil followed him soon after, falling to Mohammad Saifuddin in the following over. Nabi has seen enough of Eisakhil in competitive matches, having played six matches against him in his short career. A video clip of Eisakhil hitting Nabi for a six went viral last year.