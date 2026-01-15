Unchanged UP Warriorz bowl; MI bring back Sciver-Brunt for Matthews
UPW have lost their three consecutive games and another loss will seriously hamper their playoffs qualification chances
Toss UP Warriorz chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
An unchanged UP Warriorz (UPW) side opted to bowl in search of their first win in WPL 2026, against Mumbai Indians (MI). UPW have lost their three games on the trot so far and are at the bottom of the points table. Another loss will seriously dent their playoffs qualification chances.
UPW's decision makes it the 30th WPL game in a row where the team winning the toss has opted to bowl. Their captain Meg Lanning said it's a "good chance to put Mumbai under some pressure early." UPW play this game within 24 hours of their loss to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night at the same ground.
MI, currently placed second with two wins from three games, made one change. They brought back Nat Sciver-Brunt, who missed the last game with illness, and rested Hayley Matthews, who had missed MI's first two matches with a shoulder niggle. It means MI will field four quicks and three spinners, apart from the part-time services of Harmanpreet Kaur and S Sajana. But it remains to be seen if they will continue to open with the makeshift opener Amelia Kerr in the absence of Matthews. Kerr had scored 0 and 4 when she had opened in the first two matches.
Mumbai Indians: 1 G Kamalini (wk), 2 Amelia Kerr, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Nicola Carey, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Poonam Khemnar, 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Sanskriti Gupta, 11 Triveni Vasistha
UP Warriorz: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Meg Lanning (capt), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Shweta Sehrawat (wk), 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Kranti Gaud