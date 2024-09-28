Musheer Khan suffers neck injury in road accident in UP

Mumbai allrounder and younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan has suffered "a fracture in the neck region" in a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday. Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1. He is highly unlikely to play that game, or the first few rounds of the Ranji Trophy that follows.

An MCA statement issued on Saturday confirmed the injury and said "he remains stable, conscious, and well-oriented". A statement from the hospital he was admitted in said Musheer was "out of danger."

Musheer was travelling with his father and two others when their SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, collided with a median and toppled, ESPNcricinfo learnt from eyewitness accounts and a member of the traffic directorate of Lucknow Police.

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment," the MCA statement said. "The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care."

Once back in Mumbai, Musheer is expected to be taken to a BCCI-mandated hospital for a detailed assessment.

Musheer was set to represent Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy champions, in the first-class Irani Cup fixture that will be played at the Ekana Stadium. After the Irani game, Mumbai will begin their Ranji campaign on October 11 against Baroda.

The injury comes as a setback for Musheer following a fantastic start to his first-class career; he has three centuries and a half-century in nine first-class games. This includes a double-hundred in last season's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, a half-century in the semi-final and a match-winning century in the final against Vidarbha.

Earlier this month, he began the new domestic season with 181 in the Duleep Trophy against a strong India A attack comprising Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, has been released from the India Test squad in Kanpur to participate in the Irani Cup. Sarfaraz's availability for Irani was subject to him not being picked in India's XI for the ongoing Test against Bangladesh.