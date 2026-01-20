De Klerk leads WPL Purple Cap table as race for Orange Cap gets frenetic
Phoebe Litchfield and Harmanpreet Kaur are one and two on the Orange Cap table, but Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and Ash Gardner are not far behind
The top of the Purple Cap table looks quite different now, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made it five out of five at WPL 2026 by beating Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday night.
Nandani Sharma, who hasn't played since Saturday, is now in fourth place on the wicket-takers' table, and the RCB duo of Nadine de Klerk and Lauren Bell have both gone past her, as has Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians (MI), who also hasn't played since Saturday.
De Klerk, with her 2 for 17 in the win over GG, is now the table-topper, joint on wickets - 10 - with Kerr, but with a better average (13.20 vs 14.70) and economy rate (6.94 vs 7.35). Bell is just behind them with nine wickets after picking up one wicket against GG.
Nandani also has nine wickets, the same as GG's Sophie Devine and RCB's Shreyanka Patil.
Phoebe Litchfield of UP Warriorz (UPW) continues to be the most prolific run-scorer this season. She is the only batter to cross the 200-run mark. Litchfield currently has 211 runs at a strike rate of 162.30.
In second place is MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur with 199 runs, followed by UPW captain Meg Lanning with 193, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana with 192, and GG captain Ashleigh Gardner with 191, all just a few big hits of getting past the others.