Nandani, Charani called up for England Test; Renuka, Bhatia back

Nandani and Bhatia were also picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, which will be played before the Test. While Amanjot is out with a back injury, Gautam was unavailable with an injury on her right knee.

"I am very excited. As a cricketer, it is a dream to play a Test match at Lord's," captain Harmanpreet Kaur said in Mumbai. "That dream is going to be fulfilled. We are going with a positive mindset. We know we did well in the previous Tests we played, except the last one against Australia."

Sayali Satghare , who made her Test debut at the WACA against Australia in March, retained her place. She had picked up 4 for 50 in the first innings of that match, including bowling a sharp inswinger to bowl Georgia Voll. Satghare also picked up four wickets in three outings in the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2025-26.

Nandani did not play in this edition of the women's first-class competition that was revived in 2023-24, but had played in the last two seasons, when she picked up three wickets each. Bhatia has played three Tests so far, and she scored her maiden half-century the last time she played England in Navi Mumbai in December 2023.

Overall, this will be India's 11th Test in England. India have never lost a Test match in England and won two out of nine completed Tests there.

India Women squad for England Test

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), N Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandani Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana

Anushka, Deol to lead India A against England A

Anushka Sharma , who made her international debut on the tour of South Africa, has been named captain of the India A side for the three T20s against England A. The first two T20s will be played in Northampton on June 20 and 23, while the third one will be in Chelmsford on June 25. Harleen Deol does not find a spot in that squad but will lead the side in the three 50-over games starting June 28 to be played in Hove and Taunton.

G Kamalini and Uma Chetry , who have been the back-up wicketkeepers to Richa Ghosh in the senior India squad in recent times, found a place in both the squads. So too has left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma , who made her India debut in December last year. Pratika Rawal is the vice-captain of the one-day squad while Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh will be Anushka's deputy.

Deeya Yadav, the 16-year-old who was part of Delhi Capitals before being out with injury, has been named in the T20 squad.

India A T20 squad: Anushka Sharma (capt), Vrinda Dinesh (vice-capt), G Kamalini (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwar