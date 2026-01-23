Ellis ruled out of remainder of BBL finals with hamstring injury
Hobart Hurricanes' captain Nathan Ellis hasn't recovered from hamstring tightness as the team aims to defend its title
Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the BBL finals with a hamstring injury in a major blow to their hopes of claiming back-to-back titles.
Hurricanes face Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Friday evening with the winners progressing to the decider against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday.
Ellis missed the Knockout final against Melbourne Stars, which Hurricanes held on to win by three runs, having picked up the injury against Brisbane Heat, but traveled to Sydney in the hope of being able to play. However, he was withdrawn from the squad just hours before the match with batter Charlie Wakim named his replacement. Ben McDermott will lead Hurricanes in Ellis' absence.
"Hobart Hurricanes can confirm that skipper Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the BBL season and the BBL15 finals due to hamstring tightness," the club said in a statement. "Ellis, who missed the Knockout on Wednesday night, was aiming to return for the final two matches of the BBL finals but was unfortunately unable to overcome the injury."
Ellis, who is currently Hurricanes' leading wicket-taker, had already been rested from Australia's three-match T20I series in Pakistan, which starts next week ahead of the T20 World Cup, but his ongoing injury situation will be a concern leading into the tournament where he shapes as a key part of the pace attack.
Meanwhile, there remains uncertainty over Chris Jordan's participation in the Challenger final against Sixers. He did not bowl or field against Stars having batted for one delivery at the end of the innings where it was suggested he may have aggravated a previous injury.