New Zealand add Sears as traveling reserve for T20 World Cup

Sears will join the squad in Mumbai ahead of New Zealand's warm-up match against USA on February 5.

"Ben's worked hard to get himself back on the park and it's been great to see him back playing and performing well," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said. "He's had a full Super Smash campaign with the Firebirds where he was the competition's joint second-top wicket-taker from the round-robin stage with 15 wickets from his nine games.

"It will be great to have Ben with us here in India and ready to make an impact at the World Cup should someone get injured."

Sears, who has played 22 T20Is, made his most recent international appearance against Australia in early October.

New Zealand will play their final T20I against India on Sunday where the home side are currently 3-1 up.