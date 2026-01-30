New Zealand add Sears as traveling reserve for T20 World Cup
The fast bowler has enjoyed a successful Super Smash tournament on his return from injury
Fast bowler Ben Sears has been added to New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad as a traveling reserve.
Sears, who returned from a hamstring injury during the Super Smash where he took 15 wickets at 17.93, joins the squad as a reserve after Kyle Jamieson was elevated to the main squad after injury ruled Adam Milne out of the tournament.
Sears will join the squad in Mumbai ahead of New Zealand's warm-up match against USA on February 5.
"Ben's worked hard to get himself back on the park and it's been great to see him back playing and performing well," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said. "He's had a full Super Smash campaign with the Firebirds where he was the competition's joint second-top wicket-taker from the round-robin stage with 15 wickets from his nine games.
"It will be great to have Ben with us here in India and ready to make an impact at the World Cup should someone get injured."
Sears, who has played 22 T20Is, made his most recent international appearance against Australia in early October.
New Zealand will play their final T20I against India on Sunday where the home side are currently 3-1 up.
They begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8 followed by further group matches against UAE, South Africa and Canada.