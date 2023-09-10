New Zealand ask England to bat in 34-overs-a-side contest

Teams make three changes apiece in what will be Trent Boult's 100th ODI appearance

Boult: Playing my 100th ODI for New Zealand will be special

Toss New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl vs England

Trent Boult will play his 100th ODI and his first in nearly a year at the Ageas Bowl, as New Zealand won the toss and opted to chase against England in a match shortened to 34 overs per side by a three-hour rain delay.

Boult's most recent 50-over appearance came one day short of a year ago and Sunday's second ODI marks his return to the format ahead of next month's World Cup in India. In between, he negotiated a release from his central contract in order to maximise his availability in franchise leagues.

For England, Jason Roy was again unavailable for selection after suffering a back spasm ahead of Friday's series opener, while Adil Rashid missed out, having spent much of New Zealand's innings off the field with cramp during that game.

The ECB said Rashid had "mild calf tightness" and that England were "just being cautious" with both Rashid and Roy.

Dawid Malan was absent on paternity leave after his wife gave birth on Saturday, but Jonny Bairstow returned from a right-shoulder niggle. He was due to open alongside Harry Brook, who retained his spot as a makeshift opening batter.

Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran were the three additions to the side that lost by eight wickets in Cardiff, with Malan, Rashid and Chris Woakes making way. Mark Wood is still building back up to match fitness after the Ashes.

Jos Buttler , England's captain, said, "We want to play with the intensity we pride ourselves on. We'll be better for the run out." Buttler was carded to bat at No. 6, with Liam Livingstone listed one spot ahead of him.

New Zealand made three changes of their own, bringing Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner and Boult in for Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson.

Tom Latham , their captain, said he had chosen to bowl because there was "potentially [bad] weather about later on." He added, "[It was] a nice performance a couple of days ago… we'll hope to back that up today."

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Harry Brook, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 David Willey, 10 Gus Atkinson, 11 Reece Topley