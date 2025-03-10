New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears signs for Yorkshire

Ben Sears, the New Zealand fast bowler, has signed for Yorkshire for the 2025 season, and will arrive in time for their second County Championship game of the season, against Worcestershire at Headingley.

Sears, 27, has impressed with his raw pace for New Zealand, including in his only Test to date, against Australia in 2024, when he claimed five wickets at Christchurch, including 4 for 90 in the second innings. He had previously made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2021.

He will be joined at Headingley by his fellow New Zealand quick Will O'Rourke, who has signed for the T20 Blast, while the club has also drawn comparisons with his compatriot, and former Yorkshire overseas player, Lockie Ferguson.

"I can't wait to get over to Headingley and start playing with the guys," Sears said. "Some of the signings made already are exciting and I hope I can add to that.

"It's important to set the tone early in any season. We have some big games in that first block, and I'll be ready to get the team off to the best start possible."

Head Coach Anthony McGrath said: "Ben is a real talent who can get some extra bounce when he bowls. In that early section of the year when pitches can be greener or slower, he'll be a real handful and I'm excited to get him over and start working with him."

Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket added; "To attract such talented bowlers like Ben to the club is testament to the lure of Yorkshire across the globe. Ben is an exciting talent and will provide the squad with an extra element that will be crucial this season.