Rowe replaces injured Devonshire in New Zealand's World Cup squad

Devonshire, 22, was set to feature in her maiden ODI World Cup campaign but suffered a laceration on her left hand during a training session. Her injury will need two to three weeks to heal.

"We're all feeling for Flora," head coach Ben Sawyer said. "She worked hard to earn her spot in this squad and it's a real shame her tournament is ending early."

Rowe has played 60 ODIs so far and will now feature in her third ODI World Cup. She will not be available for New Zealand's game against South Africa on October 6 and will join the following day.

"We're pleased to be able to call up a senior player in Hannah Rowe," Sawyer said. "Hannah's obviously not a like-for-like replacement for Flora, but she offers an all-round skillset and has experience in sub-continent conditions."