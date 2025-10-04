Rowe replaces injured Devonshire in New Zealand's World Cup squad
Devonshire suffered a laceration on her bowling hand in training
New Zealand's left-arm spinner Flora Devonshire has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup with an injury to her bowling hand. Seamer Hannah Rowe has been approved as Devonshire's replacement.
Devonshire, 22, was set to feature in her maiden ODI World Cup campaign but suffered a laceration on her left hand during a training session. Her injury will need two to three weeks to heal.
"We're all feeling for Flora," head coach Ben Sawyer said. "She worked hard to earn her spot in this squad and it's a real shame her tournament is ending early."
Rowe has played 60 ODIs so far and will now feature in her third ODI World Cup. She will not be available for New Zealand's game against South Africa on October 6 and will join the following day.
"We're pleased to be able to call up a senior player in Hannah Rowe," Sawyer said. "Hannah's obviously not a like-for-like replacement for Flora, but she offers an all-round skillset and has experience in sub-continent conditions."
New Zealand lost the opening game of their campaign to Australia by 89 runs. After facing South Africa on October 6 in Indore, New Zealand fly to Guwahati to face Bangladesh on October 10.