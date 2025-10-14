'It was very difficult' - dew and drops dampen Bangladesh's spirits

Seventy-eight for 5 in Guwahati and 78 for 5 in Visakhapatnam.

These are not Bangladesh 's scores at the Women's World Cup 2025 but the precarious positions they reduced two top oppositions in in their last three games and ended up on the losing side on both occasions. In the first, they were defending a modest 178 and gave England a scare, and on Monday against South Africa , they put up a much more competitive 232 with a bowling line-up that looked capable of defending it. However, they went down largely because of several fielding lapses that included three catches put down and South Africa clinched the thriller by three wickets.

The Bangladesh bowlers were also not able to bowl accurately towards the end and bowled full tosses or in the range of the batters, which their captain Nigar Sultana said was because of dew. She also said that the result might have been different if the players had calmed their nerves.

"Gripping the ball was quite difficult, there was dew around," she said at the press conference. "The ball was wet. I tried to use our best bowlers at the death. Sometimes it is hard to hold on to the momentum, but our bowlers did well. But we learned a lot today, which we can use in the future.

"It happens sometimes during the game," she said of the fielding errors. "It was very difficult. Pressure is on and it was very difficult for the bowlers to grip the balls and for the fielders also. I don't want to give any excuses. But still, in this sort of condition, you have to keep your nerves calm. We missed those chances, maybe if we could hold on to those catches, the result would be different."

Bangladesh spilled a few chances towards the end • ICC/Getty Images

Rabeya Khan missed a caught-and-bowled chance in the fifth over to reprieve South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on 11, and she went onto score a steady 31. Bangladesh then dropped two chances towards the end with the chase getting tense. Substitute Sumaiya Akter couldn't hold on to Chloe Tryon's offering at wide long-on when on 46 when South Africa needed 53 off 42. And when Shorna Akter dropped a sitter at long-off with South Africa needing 9 off 8, it drew a dramatic reaction from the bowler Rabeya. The dangerous Nadine de Klerk was on 26 with No. 9 Masabata Klaas at the other end. In the next over, de Klerk smashed the remaining eight runs with a four and a match-winning six for the second game in a row.

"I am not disappointed, I am proud," Nigar said. "The way the girls fought for every ball. It wasn't easy for us to keep a close game in control. I am happy as a captain seeing my team give 110%.

"Certainly, there'll be regret because if we would have won such close matches, it would have been a great moment for the team. We have a lot of room for improvement. We want to do better in the last three games."

There was dew from the start of South Africa's chase when Bangladesh's swing bowler Marufa Akter was seen frequently use the towel to wipe the ball dry. Since a fair bit of dew was expected later in the evening and Australia had shown against India on Sunday evening that batting second was not a bad idea even while going after a big total, it was a curious decision by Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss.

"Chasing actually was not working for us," Nigar said. "We saw that in the last game. Our batters couldn't get runs in the powerplay. We lost also early wickets. Initially, it was our plan to bat first and give the bowlers something [to defend] because they have been doing well. This is the only department [bowling] I think we are in a very good control. That's why we took the decision [to bat first].

"We wanted to give our batters a pressure-free time. We wanted to put pressure on them [South Africa] with our bowling strength, with a bit of runs behind them."

Bangladesh were reeling at 33 for 6 and skittled for 128 in their 228-run chase against New Zealand in Guwahati, where none of their top five reached double-digits. Against South Africa, the Bangladesh top order started steady, even if slowly, to try and accelerate later, which they did with the help of 18-year-old Shorna's 51 not out off 35 balls after she came out to bat in the 41st over. But even 232 wasn't enough in the end.