Under-19 World Cup 2026: Peake, Mathulan and other players from Group A to watch

Malajczuk can trouble teams with two skills. A left-hand batter who bowls right-arm off-spin, Malajczuk was close to making his senior one-day debut for Western Australia earlier this year after dominating the U-17 national championships that earned him a promotion into the senior setup. He likes to bat like Quinton de Kock and his height makes him a challenging offie.

The 18-year-old fast bowler from Jaffna has risen to prominence for his yorkers delivered with a slingy action like Lasith Malinga and Matheesha Pathirana. He also piqued the interest of T20 franchises including Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, but hasn't been picked anywhere yet. After missing the 2025 U-19 Asia Cup with a groin injury, Mathulan will be looking to make a big impact in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka's Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Senuja Wekunagoda, Kugathas Mathulan and Vigneshwaran Akash before departing for the Under-19 World Cup • Sri Lanka Cricket

The legspinner from Jaffna got limited chances in the U-19 Asia Cup but enjoyed a prolific tour of the West Indies before that, claiming 20 wickets in just seven matches. His ability to strike regularly through the middle overs was a key feature of that campaign. Against batters who haven't faced a lot of wristspin through the ranks, he will be a handful.

Japan's campaign will revolve around spin-bowling all-rounder Hara-Hinze, already a member of the senior national side. He was named Player of the Tournament during Japan's run for U-19 World Cup qualification and has also made headlines in Australia, scoring 99 and taking 6 for 4 in a Brisbane Under-17 match. His brothers, twins Gabriel and Montgomery, are also in the squad.