Zampa warns of World Cup trial by spin in Sri Lanka

Adam Zampa has warned that Australia can expect to be subject to the sort of trial by spin at the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka that sank them in their opening T20I against Pakistan

Zampa, who took 4 for 24 to ensure it was a competitive affair, accepts it will be a very different Australia side that goes into battle in the opening World Cup fixture against Ireland in Colombo on February 11, bolstered by big guns like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Tim David who aren't in Pakistan, as well as skipper Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis who were rested from the first game against Pakistan.

And he's confident their experience of the sort of slow, low conditions that a shadow side, featuring three T20I debutants, found it so difficult to cope with in Lahore will serve Australia well at a World Cup where conditions will differ vastly between the India and Sri Lanka venues.

Asked if he felt the Lahore loss was an indication of what was to come at the World Cup, Zampa said: "Definitely in Sri Lanka. If anything, the challenge in Pakistan is the low bounce; in Sri Lanka it probably spins and bounces a little bit more.

"Tonight, I think the challenge was definitely slow off the wicket, and then the low bounce gets you on the bottom of the bat. It's pretty alien for some of the young guys, particularly, in the group.

"Obviously, we've got a very different squad in this series as to what we'll have in the World Cup. A lot more experience comes back then, but exposing those guys in the middle order, particularly to conditions like those tonight, it's going to be good for them the long run.

Adam Zampa took crucial wickets in the middle overs • Getty Images

"The conditions will change throughout the World Cup. The first stage of the tournament, particularly in Sri Lanka, the spinners will play a huge role, but it'll change, definitely in India, where my experience is that it's totally different -- good batting wickets as you've seen in the latest series with New Zealand there."

"He bowled superb tonight," said Zampa of Beardman, the 20-year-old Perth Scorchers' quick, who ended up with his first two international wickets in two balls in his final over to end with 2 for 33.