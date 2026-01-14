Pakistan call up uncapped Saira Jabeen and Humna Bilal for T20Is against SA

The series is Pakistan Women's first assignment since a disappointing 2025 ODI World Cup campaign, where they finished bottom of the table as the only team that failed to win a match in the tournament. Twelve of the 15 members who were part of the World Cup will travel to South Africa for the ODIs.

The training camp for the series against South Africa will begin in Karachi on February 1, before the squad leaves for the three-week tour.

The three T20Is, to be held in Potchefstroom, Benoni and Kimberley, take place from February 10-16. That will be followed by a tour match against South Africa Emerging in Kimberley on February 19 ahead of the three ODIs.

The ODI series begins on February 22 in Bloemfontein, with the other two games on February 25 and March 1 in Centurion and Durban, respectively. The first and third ODIs will be day fixtures, while the second will be day-night.

Pakistan Women's squads for South Africa tour

T20I squad: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan