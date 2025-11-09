Pakistan drop Hasan Nawaz from SL ODIs and T20I tri-series

Nawaz, who initially rose to prominence when he scored a match-winning T20I hundred against New Zealand at Eden Park in March in his third T20I, was initially marked out as a shining talent. Consequentially, he was allowed an extended run in the side despite numerous failures including five ducks in his first ten games.

However, his ability for big hitting, especially during the middle and late stages of T20 innings, was deemed extremely valuable, and his ceiling was considered higher than just about every other player. That reputation was burnished further thanks to a dazzling PSL campaign where he took Quetta Gladiators to the final, finishing as the third highest run-scorer at a strike rate over 162.

But over the past two months, he has begun to be viewed as more dispensable. He was dropped from the later stages of Pakistan's run to the Asia Cup final this year for Hussain Talat, a batter with a much lower explosive profile. He has only played four ODIs - three against the West Indies in August, and averages over 56.

Even so, the manner of his dismissal in the first game, when he charged George Linde on a spinning track and ended up stumped, signalled a particular lack of match awareness, and he was not picked for the remaining games. Similarly, his T20I run over the past few months has become a problem for Pakistan. In his last eight matches, he has reached double figures just once, averaging under 7.

Pakistan play three ODIs against Sri Lanka from November 11 before commencing a T20I tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe from November 17. It will be the first multi-team T20I tournament ever held in Pakistan.

Pakistan squads

ODIs: Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha