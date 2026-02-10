Pakistan's aim was to 'get Bangladesh some respect'

'We didn't keep any condition [in our negotiations] other than Bangladesh," Naqvi told reporters in Peshawar on Tuesday. "Our only aim was to get Bangladesh some respect, to right the injustice that had been done to them."

"You've seen whatever Bangladesh wanted, it's been accepted and that's it," Naqvi said. "We had no personal aim in this. They can say whatever they want but purely, our work was only related to Bangladesh. That is what the government took a decision on. And when their demands were accepted and it was acknowledged that they suffered an injustice, then we have decided to play again."