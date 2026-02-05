Pakistan PM Sharif on India boycott: 'A very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh'

"We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field," Sharif told members of his cabinet on Wednesday. "We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."

The Pakistan government put out a post on Sunday saying that while the team would participate in the T20 World Cup, it would not take the field in the February 15 group game against India . The post, which came after a week in which Pakistan's participation in the tournament had become uncertain, did not give any reason for the decision.

The PCB has not spoken publicly on the matter, but the ICC issued a response a few hours after the X post, in which it said it hoped "that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of."

It is not known whether the PCB has officially notified the ICC, or whether there has been any contact between the two bodies. The ICC had said that it "expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."

The Prime Minister's comments confirm, however, that the boycott decision is linked to what the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi - the interior minister in Sharif's government - called the ICC's "double standards" in excluding Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh were replaced in the world event after their government refused to let the team travel to India, where they were based for their games. The government, citing security concerns, wanted Bangladesh to play their games instead in Sri Lanka, the co-hosts for the event, and where Pakistan will play all their games.

The ICC Board voted 14-2 in favour of replacing Bangladesh with Scotland rather than rescheduling their games in Sri Lanka - the PCB were one of the two votes against the decision, along with the BCB.

"You can't have double standards," Naqvi said after the decision and cited India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025.