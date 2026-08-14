Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games; Rawal gets maiden T20I call-up

Rawal has recovered from the injury that ruled her out of the Lord's Test last month and was set to join Warwickshire for the One-Day Cup. She has not played a T20 since the Challenger Trophy in November 2024. In that five-team competition, Rawal scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 111.81. She is yet to make her WPL debut, with an ankle injury picked up during the ODI World Cup last year preventing her from playing for UP Warriorz. For the Asia Cup, Rawal was selected ahead of Anushka Sharma and Harleen Deol, both of whom have previously been part of the T20I side.