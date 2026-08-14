Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games; Rawal gets maiden T20I call-up
Rodrigues picked up a hamstring injury during the Hundred, and an assessment confirmed a high-grade tear
Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup in the UAE later this month and the Asian Games in Japan next month due to a hamstring injury. Pratika Rawal replaces her in the Asia Cup side as she gets her maiden T20I call-up. The BCCI are yet to announce Rodrigues' replacement for the Asian Games.
Rodrigues sustained an injury to her right hamstring during Southern Brave's match against Welsh Fire in the Women's Hundred in England. An assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence confirmed a high-grade tear.
Rawal has recovered from the injury that ruled her out of the Lord's Test last month and was set to join Warwickshire for the One-Day Cup. She has not played a T20 since the Challenger Trophy in November 2024. In that five-team competition, Rawal scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 111.81. She is yet to make her WPL debut, with an ankle injury picked up during the ODI World Cup last year preventing her from playing for UP Warriorz. For the Asia Cup, Rawal was selected ahead of Anushka Sharma and Harleen Deol, both of whom have previously been part of the T20I side.
The other change from the squad that played the T20 World Cup is Shreyanka Patil's absence. She was ruled out with an ankle ligament injury, with her replacement, legspinner Prema Rawat, retaining her spot. G Kamalini, who was picked for the Asian Games in Yastika Bhatia's stead as the back-up wicketkeeper to Richa Ghosh, is also part of the Asia Cup squad.
India take on Thailand on August 30 in their first game of the Asia Cup. Pakistan and Hong Kong are the other teams in their group. The eight-team tournament starts on August 28, with the final scheduled for September 13. India take on Pakistan on September 5, with all matches to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma