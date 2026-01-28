Gillespie named head coach of Hyderabad franchise in PSL 2026

Former Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has been appointed coach of Hyderabad, one of two new franchises in the Pakistan Super League . Gillespie, whose previous coaching assignment was with Pakistan's red-ball side for a brief, eventful six-month stint in 2024, was unveiled as the Hyderabad coach via a post on social media.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Kingsmen team at Hyderabad," Gillespie told ESPNcricinfo. "Lots to look forward to and I can't wait to get started!"

Gillespie's appointment comes two weeks out from the PSL auction, where Hyderabad, alongside Sialkot, will have to build their squad from scratch.

"Vision clear. Direction locked. Entering a new era," the account for Kingsmen Cricket, part of the ownership group of the Hyderabad franchise, posted on X. "Jason Gillespie takes charge as head coach of Hyderabad in the HBL PSL. Welcome to the family, coach."

The appointment will be Gillespie's first involvement in coaching in Pakistan since an acrimonious falling out with the PCB leading to him quitting as Pakistan's red-ball coach days before the start of a two-Test series in South Africa.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand and Australia cricketer Luke Ronchi has been appointed Islamabad United 's head coach. Ronchi played for United between 2018 and 2020, helping them win the PSL in 2018. No batter in PSL history with at least 1000 runs has a higher strike rate than his 166.12. He has been involved in New Zealand's coaching setup since his retirement.

"Islamabad United has always felt like home to me," Ronchi said in a statement. "The bond I share with this team, the owners, the fans, and the entire ISLU family is something genuinely special. I've always carried that connection with pride."