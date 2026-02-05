Lahore Qalandars announce Mustafizur Rahman as direct signing for PSL 2026

Mustafizur was initially picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2026 auction but was released last month following BCCI instructions.

This will be Mustafizur's third stint with Qalandars. He was first picked by them for the 2016 season but couldn't play because of a shoulder injury. In 2018, he played five matches, and picked up four wickets at an economy of 6.43.

"Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left," Sameen Rana, the Qalandars owner, said. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to our dressing room. His talent, experience, and dedication will be invaluable as we aim to defend our title and make a statement in PSL 11."

Earlier this week, Qalandars announced the retentions of captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza and Mohammad Naeem.

Mustafizur joins Steven Smith (Sialkot Stallionz), Devon Conway (Islamabad United) and Moeen Ali (Karachi Kings) as confirmed direct signings at the PSL. Each team can sign one player outside the auction, which will be held on February 11.