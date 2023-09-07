Abdur Rehman replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Multan Sultans

Rehman, currently the assistant coach of Pakistan men's team, had joined Multan in 2018. Under Flower and him, the team reached the final of the last three PSL editions and won the tournament in 2021.

"The past five years have been a great journey for the Multan Sultans and I am privileged to have been part of it," Flower said. "When I agreed to join the Sultans, my first request was for Abdur Rehman to be my assistant coach. He is an exceptional coach and a consummate professional, and I am confident the team will benefit with him at the helm."