Aman Khan concedes 123 runs, the most in a men's List A game
The previous record was held by Arunachal's Mibom Mosu, who had given away 116 earlier this month
Puducherry captain and allrounder Aman Khan entered the record books for an unwanted reason after conceding 123 runs from his ten overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand. The spell is now the most expensive ever recorded in a men's List-A game.
Riding on Kumar Kushagra's hundred and Anukul Roy's 98, Jharkhand posted 368 for 7 in Ahmedabad. Among the Puducherry bowlers, Aman was one of only three to complete his full quota of ten overs, but he finished with an economy rate of 12.3. In reply, Puducherry were bowled out for 235 in 41.4 overs.
The previous record for most runs conceded in a men's List A fixture belonged to Arunachal Pradesh quick Mibom Mosu, who had given away 116 runs in nine overs against Bihar earlier this month, also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. That match had drawn significant attention for another reason as well, with Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming the youngest player to score a century in men's List A cricket, achieving the feat at just 14 years of age.
Aman made his List A debut for Mumbai in 2021 before switching to Puducherry. Most recently, he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2026 auction for INR 40 lakh. He previously represented Delhi Capitals in the 2023 season, having made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.