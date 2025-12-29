Aman Khan concedes 123 runs, the most in a men's List A game

Riding on Kumar Kushagra's hundred and Anukul Roy's 98, Jharkhand posted 368 for 7 in Ahmedabad. Among the Puducherry bowlers, Aman was one of only three to complete his full quota of ten overs, but he finished with an economy rate of 12.3. In reply, Puducherry were bowled out for 235 in 41.4 overs.