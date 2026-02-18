Nabi and Samad star as J&K book spot in maiden Ranji Trophy final

Jammu & Kashmir 302 (Samad 82, Shami 8-90) and 126 for 4 (Vanshaj 43, Samad 30*, Akash Deep 3-46) beat Bengal 328 (Gharami 146, Nabi 5-87) and 99 (Shahbaz 24, Sunil 4-27, Nabi 4-36) by six wickets

J&K were in the ascendancy when Vanshaj and Shubham Pundir walked out on Wednesday, requiring 83 with eight wickets in hand. Very quickly, they realised the target would not be a cakewalk with Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep getting the ball to move around. Both bowlers beat the bat in the first half-an-hour with J&K not taking any risks.





Pundir, who looked solid on the third evening, broke the shackles by playing Akash Deep fluently through midwicket. But Shami clipped his wings almost immediately with a peach. From the around-the-wicket angle, he landed the length ball on off and got it to hoop back into Pundir. The batter looked for a drive on the up, but got nowhere near the ball and was clean bowled.

Paras Dogra, the J&K captain, was then rapped on the pad by a Shami inducker which was sent upstairs by Bengal, only for replays to show that the ball was missing leg stump. With the runs down to a trickle, the Bengal bowlers sensed a chance for a comeback.

Akash Deep went short at Dogra, troubling him consistently. He got his first four after a while, taking the target below 60, but Akash Deep had his man soon after. Floating the ball full and wide, he tempted Dogra into a drive, who took the bait, only managing a thin edge to the right of wicketkeeper Habib Gandhi, who dived to complete the catch. The third umpire was called to check for the fairness of the catch, and after multiple replays, he went with Bengal.

At 71 for 4, and still requiring 55 for a win, the game could have gone either way but Samad, much like in the first innings, pushed Bengal out of the contest. He thumped Akash Deep over wide long-on for a flat six and then found a four to bring the target below 50. When Shahbaz Ahmed came into the attack, Samad was down the track in a flash and smashed him for back-to-back sixes, one over long-on and the other over deep extra cover.

With the nerves in the J&K camp settling down, Vanshaj, who had been circumspect all morning, went after Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal for three fours in an over before tonking Mukesh Kumar straight over the bowler's head to spark wild celebrations in the J&K camp. Sixty-seven years after their maiden Ranji appearance, J&K have made it to their first final.

File photo: R Smaran celebrates a milestone • R Smaran/KSCA

Karnataka 736 and 299 for 6 (Smaran 127, Rahul 70, Kruthik 52, Negi 2-53) lead Uttarakhand 233 (Raichandani 55, Rawat 45*, Vyshak 3-45, Patil 3-40) by 802 runs

Karnataka all but sealed a spot in the final of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy after another dominant day in Lucknow. R Smaran scored his second century of the game, while KL Rahul and Kruthik Krishna struck quick fifties as Karnataka dismantled a tired Uttarakhand attack. By the end of this fourth day, Karnataka had stretched their overall lead to a mammoth 802 runs.

Uttarakhand resumed the day four on their own first batting innings, on 149 for 5. Saurabh Rawat struck Vijaykumar Vyshak for a four on the first ball of the day. He fell four deliveries later, with Smaran taking a smart catch at second slip under the lid, moving low to his left. Vyshak then cleaned up Lakshya Raichandani with a peach. Coming in from wide of the crease, he landed the ball on off and got it to shape back into the batter, who played down the wrong line and saw his off pole go for a walk.

Shreyas Gopal then got among the wickets, when Abhay Negi's agricultural across-the-line swipe landed only as far as Karun Nair at mid-on. Mayank Mishra picked up a couple of fours, but was soon stumped in a bid to hammer left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty out of the ground. At 175 for 9, Uttarakhand looked like they were going down soon. But Aditya Rawat, coming in at No. 10, struck a flurry of boundaries to frustrate Karnataka. He smashed nine fours in his unbeaten 45 before Vidyadhar Patil cleaned up the innings, with Uttarakhand bowled out for 233 and conceding a 503-run lead.

Despite the huge lead, Karnataka did not enforce the follow-on.

They had Mayank Agarwal open the batting with wicketkeeper-batter Kruthik Krishna. While Mayank fell early, Kruthik recorded his second fifty of the game. Shreyas Gopal and Nair were dismissed in quick succession. Kruthik fell soon after reaching his half-century, lbw to offspinner Avneesh Sudha. With Shreyas' wicket, Mayank also moved to the top of the wicket-taker's list this season.

But Rahul walked in at No. 6 and all but shut the door on Uttarakhand. Alongside Smaran, he took on a tired bowling attack, carting them to all corners of the Ekana Stadium. Smaran reached his century courtesy of a thick inside-edge past leg stump and soon reached 950 runs for the season, going past Ayush Doseja to stand atop the run-scorer's list. Smaran fell late in the day to J Suchith, on 127, but Rahul remained unbeaten on 70 off 67 balls. He will be eyeing a century on day five.