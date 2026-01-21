Race to the knockouts reaches decisive stretch as Ranji Trophy resumes
Where does the tournament stand, who are the big stars in action, which teams are placed well and which ones are not, and everything else you need to know
The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy resumes on Thursday, with the race to the knockouts set to enter its final lap. Here's a quick look at what has transpired and what we can expect.
Where exactly are we?
The Ranji Trophy took a pause after five rounds of matches for the white-ball competitions. After two months, the season resumes with each team playing two more rounds of matches (in the Elite Division) before the quarter-finals that start on February 6. The knockouts will run all through February, clashing with the T20 World Cup. The final is slotted for February 24-28.
The Ranji Trophy took a pause after five rounds of matches for the white-ball competitions. After two months, the season resumes with each team playing two more rounds of matches (in the Elite Division) before the quarter-finals that start on February 6. The knockouts will run all through February, clashing with the T20 World Cup. The final is slotted for February 24-28.
The top-eight teams qualify for the knockouts irrespective of their groups, right?
Not anymore. That rule was in existence till 2023-24. Since then, the qualification process has undergone a tweak and is straightforward: the top-two teams from each of the four Elite groups will make it through.
Not anymore. That rule was in existence till 2023-24. Since then, the qualification process has undergone a tweak and is straightforward: the top-two teams from each of the four Elite groups will make it through.
Mumbai are going to win it in the end, won't they?
Well, they are well placed to do so, but it's not like it used to be. They have won just two times in the last ten editions. That's still a great record, of course. Currently, they are Group D toppers with three wins in five matches. The only other team in the race from their group is Jammu & Kashmir. Mumbai will, however, be without Ajinkya Rahane, who has made himself unavailable. Prior to the Ranji season, Rahane relinquished the captaincy. They will continue to be led by Shardul Thakur.
Well, they are well placed to do so, but it's not like it used to be. They have won just two times in the last ten editions. That's still a great record, of course. Currently, they are Group D toppers with three wins in five matches. The only other team in the race from their group is Jammu & Kashmir. Mumbai will, however, be without Ajinkya Rahane, who has made himself unavailable. Prior to the Ranji season, Rahane relinquished the captaincy. They will continue to be led by Shardul Thakur.
That reminds me... are any of the big stars around?
India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will come up against each other when Punjab take on Saurashtra in Rajkot. Nitish Kumar Reddy will be in action for Andhra against Vijay Hazare Trophy champions Vidarbha in Anantapur. KL Rahul will play for Karnataka against Madhya Pradesh in Alur.
India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will come up against each other when Punjab take on Saurashtra in Rajkot. Nitish Kumar Reddy will be in action for Andhra against Vijay Hazare Trophy champions Vidarbha in Anantapur. KL Rahul will play for Karnataka against Madhya Pradesh in Alur.
No Rishabh Pant, though. He will miss the last two games as he continues his rehab for an injury he picked up before the New Zealand ODIs.
And fresh off the ODI series against New Zealand, Mohammed Siraj is set for his first stint as Hyderabad captain, and he will have a tough first outing against Mumbai. Siraj replaces G Rahul Singh in the role for the moment. The Mumbai game will also be Siraj's first of the Ranji season.
Where are last year's finalists placed?
Vidarbha, who won their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title last week, are currently Group A toppers. Kerala, meanwhile, have fallen off a cliff. They are winless after five games, and are almost certain to miss the knockouts this time around.
Vidarbha, who won their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title last week, are currently Group A toppers. Kerala, meanwhile, have fallen off a cliff. They are winless after five games, and are almost certain to miss the knockouts this time around.
Any familiar names among the top run-getters?
Goa's Abhinav Tejrana (651 runs in eight innings) leads the table, with Delhi's Sanat Sangwan (634 runs in ten innings) and Karnataka's Karun Nair (602 runs in seven innings) second and third. The Plate chart is headed by Mizoram's Armaan Jaffer (717 runs in six innings). Here's the full list.
Goa's Abhinav Tejrana (651 runs in eight innings) leads the table, with Delhi's Sanat Sangwan (634 runs in ten innings) and Karnataka's Karun Nair (602 runs in seven innings) second and third. The Plate chart is headed by Mizoram's Armaan Jaffer (717 runs in six innings). Here's the full list.
Does anyone have a chance of crossing Harsh Dubey's tally of 69 wickets last season?
Looks unlikely. But two of the top-three wicket-takers in the Elite group are left-arm spinners, like Dubey. Gujarat's Siddharth Desai tops the list (35 wickets), with Mumbai's Shams Mulani third (28 wickets). Between them is Jammu & Kashmir seam-bowling allrounder Auqib Nabi (29 wickets), whose dream run across formats earned him a massive IPL pay day with the Delhi Capitals.
Looks unlikely. But two of the top-three wicket-takers in the Elite group are left-arm spinners, like Dubey. Gujarat's Siddharth Desai tops the list (35 wickets), with Mumbai's Shams Mulani third (28 wickets). Between them is Jammu & Kashmir seam-bowling allrounder Auqib Nabi (29 wickets), whose dream run across formats earned him a massive IPL pay day with the Delhi Capitals.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo